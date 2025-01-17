Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 542.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,705 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.