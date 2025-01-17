Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.