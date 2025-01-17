Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.10. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

