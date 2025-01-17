Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

