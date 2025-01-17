Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $98.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

