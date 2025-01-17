Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 846,752 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 67.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

