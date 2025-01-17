Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,585,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 1,584,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 277.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 378,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 350,842 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

