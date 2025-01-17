Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $462.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.