Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

