Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $217.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

