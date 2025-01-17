Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.