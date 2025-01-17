Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 868,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,186 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000.

BATS:USEP opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

