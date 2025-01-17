Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Neuronetics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Neuronetics Price Performance
Neuronetics stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuronetics
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.