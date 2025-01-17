Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

