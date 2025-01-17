Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.88 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.82.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

