Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE UNM opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

