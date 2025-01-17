Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,126 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.4 %

FNB opened at $15.34 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

