Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $203.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
