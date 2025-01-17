Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $203.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.