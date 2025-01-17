Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

