Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 188,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

