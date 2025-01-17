Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

