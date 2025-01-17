Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

ADBE opened at $426.93 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,745,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 982.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,919,000 after acquiring an additional 491,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

