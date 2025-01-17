Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMSFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 228 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.31. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 275.83 ($3.37). The stock has a market cap of £489.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,560.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Medical Solutions Group

In other news, insider Eddie Johnson sold 34,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.67), for a total value of £74,632.30 ($91,315.67). Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

