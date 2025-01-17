Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

