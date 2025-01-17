AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 473,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $945,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.