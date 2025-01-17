AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 473,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $945,000.
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of HMOP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.
About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF
The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.
