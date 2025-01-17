AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 366,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,116 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,973,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 118,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 233.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of XOP opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $124.12 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

