AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

