AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 377 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

