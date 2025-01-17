AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,682 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 193.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

