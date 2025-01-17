AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $7,158,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.7 %

SNPS stock opened at $515.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

