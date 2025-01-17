AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 124,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,761,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 301.3% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 29,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

