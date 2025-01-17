AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $433.80 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $319.06 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.