AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,804 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

QUAL opened at $179.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

