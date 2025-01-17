AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.17% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 143,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGIE opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

