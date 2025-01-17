AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $209,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.