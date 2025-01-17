AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.