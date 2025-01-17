AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

WMB opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

