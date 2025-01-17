AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $291,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after buying an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $35,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,304 shares of company stock worth $5,656,238. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

