AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $316,000 Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,929 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 930,402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 423,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.28 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

