AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $329,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 400.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

