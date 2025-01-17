AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $378,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $462.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.84 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

