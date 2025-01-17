AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $385,000 Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.