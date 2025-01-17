AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,204,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

