AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $403,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,872,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sienna Gestion grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 17,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $584.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.17 and a 12 month high of $585.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

