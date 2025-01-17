AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $404,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.