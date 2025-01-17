AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.62 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.