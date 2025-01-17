AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after buying an additional 785,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 534,561 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,179,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 159,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 95,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.