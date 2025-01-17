AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,010 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 474,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

