AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,625 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

