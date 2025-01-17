AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,690 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $252.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

